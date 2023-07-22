ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.22 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $1,695.63 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,897.31 or 1.00034013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0362409 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,830.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

