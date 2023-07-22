Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.0% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $222,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,292. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.36.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

