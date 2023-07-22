Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Update

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

ELV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.93. 2,300,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,151. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.13.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.