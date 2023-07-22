electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get electroCore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Stock Performance

ECOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,520. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 236.96% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.