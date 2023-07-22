Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Elastic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

