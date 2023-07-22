EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 868,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,114,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $996.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.73.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
