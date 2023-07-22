EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 868,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,114,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

EHang Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $996.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 3.0% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,136,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 91,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EHang by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of EHang by 73.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,231 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.