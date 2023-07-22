Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

