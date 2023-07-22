Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 631,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 3.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

