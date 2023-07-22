Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 5.6% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ecolab worth $307,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $189.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

