ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Stock Performance

ECX opened at $5.19 on Friday. ECARX has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ECARX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ECARX in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

