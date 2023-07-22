Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Update

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EBIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 314,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,644. Ebix has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

