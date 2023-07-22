eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.23.

eBay Stock Down 1.0 %

EBAY stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

