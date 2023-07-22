Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 271,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

