Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 271,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $13.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.