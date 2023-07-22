Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Eaton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,583,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,750. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

