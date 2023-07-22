Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,210 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Brinker International worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

