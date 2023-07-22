Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,930 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

