Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 246,282 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.77. 16,566,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,023,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

