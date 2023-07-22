Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

