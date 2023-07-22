Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $770,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,123 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Diodes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 35,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Diodes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $192,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

DIOD opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.