Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.