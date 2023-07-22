Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 730.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 314,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 349,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

