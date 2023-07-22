Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 63,402 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 528.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

