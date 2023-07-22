Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $234.82 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

