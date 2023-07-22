Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

