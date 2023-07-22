Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 22,919 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

