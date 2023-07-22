Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.