Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of EGLE opened at $43.44 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 44,800 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

