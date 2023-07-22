e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Lowered by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $111.62. 906,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,537. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

