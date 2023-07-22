DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Raised by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for 6.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.29% of DXC Technology worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,207,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,427,000 after acquiring an additional 372,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 15,131.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 112,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,516 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 849,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.