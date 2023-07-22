DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.96

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.96 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 176,406 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £193.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.87.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

