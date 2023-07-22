DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,952. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

