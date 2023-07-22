DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

