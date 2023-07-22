Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.20 and last traded at $149.55. Approximately 210,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 599,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.44.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,280. Insiders own 19.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after buying an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,403,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

