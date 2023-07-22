Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,310

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,313 ($17.17) to GBX 1,310 ($17.13) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNLMY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.21) to GBX 1,330 ($17.39) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,190 ($15.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Dunelm Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

