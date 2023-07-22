Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DBX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,277,859 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.