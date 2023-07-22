Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

