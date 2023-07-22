DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.79.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $41.19 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,959 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

