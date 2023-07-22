Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.677 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $29.90 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.