DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Update

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 15,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $465,219.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,811.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
DoorDash Stock Up 1.0 %
DASH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. 1,639,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,934. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
