Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $478.33 million and a P/E ratio of -45.41. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,715,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,696,160.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,715,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,696,160.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $622,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 195,127 shares of company stock worth $3,009,289 and have sold 120,000 shares worth $1,868,400. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

