Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Update

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 904,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 209,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,563. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 249,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 200,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

