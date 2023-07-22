Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

