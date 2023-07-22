Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

