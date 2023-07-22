Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV remained flat at $35.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 228,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.