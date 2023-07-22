Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,533 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,683 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,709,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

