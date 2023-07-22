Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DDS opened at $305.53 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $214.23 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.79 and its 200 day moving average is $330.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.