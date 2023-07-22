Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $9,423,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.