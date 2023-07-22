Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DSX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 463,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,381. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $392.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

