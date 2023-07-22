dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $341.68 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $341.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00312866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,462,170 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01235171 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $196.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

