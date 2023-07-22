Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €23.12 ($25.98) and last traded at €22.46 ($25.24). Approximately 103,406 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.72 ($24.40).

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.73.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.